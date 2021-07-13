Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $22.01 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.36% of Stericycle worth $22,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,541,000 after purchasing an additional 253,984 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after purchasing an additional 142,812 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 362,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 20.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 274,324 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

SRCL stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,879. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -547.96, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.04.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.