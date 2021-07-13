Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $23.09 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,972 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,983 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $23,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,579,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $1,149,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,927 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,019.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,789 shares of company stock worth $90,432,710. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.27. 83,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,277,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.85. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $181.93 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $228.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

