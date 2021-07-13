Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $54.84 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $54,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.6% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 5,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.8% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 159,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,340,000 after buying an additional 24,214 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,073,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,597,000 after buying an additional 204,686 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.7% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 129,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,745,000 after buying an additional 23,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,670.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 36,976 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.43. 456,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,994,460. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.80. The company has a market capitalization of $467.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

