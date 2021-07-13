Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 256,209 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,209 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $32,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.38. 253,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,659,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

