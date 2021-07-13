Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 45,600 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 91,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.96.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.42. 138,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,704,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.