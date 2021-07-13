Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 9,790 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.15% of Mohawk Industries worth $19,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 293.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.33. 16,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,296. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.67. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.