Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,209 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $32,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,019,873,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:T traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 253,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,659,156. The firm has a market cap of $202.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

