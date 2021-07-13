Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 65,071 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,071 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Nasdaq worth $22,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $23,328,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 78.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.2% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 196.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after acquiring an additional 568,168 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.04.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.18. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $180.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

