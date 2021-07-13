Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 803,350 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 803,350 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.91% of Criteo worth $19,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $2,084,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $1,736,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $16,984,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.43. 3,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,514. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRTO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

