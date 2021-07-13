Edwin J. Hill Sells 6,508 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $876,562.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edwin J. Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of CarMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $11,314,115.75.

NYSE KMX traded down $3.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.74. 1,407,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,094. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,024,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CarMax by 47.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,641,000 after buying an additional 599,915 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CarMax by 27.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,215,000 after buying an additional 409,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after buying an additional 322,692 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

