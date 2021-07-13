eGain Co. (NYSE:EGAN) CFO Sells $53,500.00 in Stock

eGain Co. (NYSE:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.

Eric Smit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $52,150.00.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

