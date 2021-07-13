Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 1,690.9% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

EGTYF stock remained flat at $$0.28 on Tuesday. 67,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,292. Eguana Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.