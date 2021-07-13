Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 112.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ESLT opened at $127.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.84. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.69 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

