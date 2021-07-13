Electric Vehicle Zone Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $15.57 million and $203,436.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00113941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00159098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,757.06 or 1.00268906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.82 or 0.00963650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002815 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars.

