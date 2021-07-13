Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.71

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and traded as high as $5.11. Electro-Sensors shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 56,625 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electro-Sensors in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electro-Sensors during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Electro-Sensors by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electro-Sensors, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

