Elliot Favus Sells 145,000 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NYSE:AVXL) Stock

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NYSE:AVXL) Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00.

Shares of AVXL opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.