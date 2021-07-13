Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Trading Down 2.1%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.42. 10,178 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 618% from the average session volume of 1,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THQQF. DNB Markets began coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

