Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Update

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Emclaire Financial stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854. Emclaire Financial has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $81.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Freemer acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,981.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emclaire Financial stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,955 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 2.46% of Emclaire Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

