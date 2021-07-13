Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Position Increased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 311.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.12% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 475.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of EMQQ opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.93. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

