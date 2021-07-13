Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,683,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.61% of Emerson Electric worth $332,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.97. The company had a trading volume of 80,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,483. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.