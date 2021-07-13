Emily M. Leproust Sells 2,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NYSE:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NYSE:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $188,540.00.

Shares of NYSE TWST traded down $4.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.28. 328,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,491. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $214.07.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.