Eminer (EM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $369,587.00

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Eminer coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eminer has a market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $369,587.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eminer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00052485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.39 or 0.00882113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Eminer Profile

EM is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.