Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -86.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.02. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

