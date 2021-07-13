Endor Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $2.61 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $92,143.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00371572 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001362 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002985 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000258 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001572 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

