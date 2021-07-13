Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.64

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 1124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2187 per share. This is an increase from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 11.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,401,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after acquiring an additional 656,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 186,452 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,291,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 223,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.