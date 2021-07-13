Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.64

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 1124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.
The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2187 per share. This is an increase from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.
About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.
