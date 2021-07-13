Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Short Interest Down 100.0% in June

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 15,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,319. The stock has a market cap of $708.45 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. Analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $29,190,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $56,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

