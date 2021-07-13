Energycoin (ENRG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $97,886.15

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. Energycoin has a market cap of $97,886.15 and $16.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energycoin has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00041146 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018586 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007543 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002959 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

