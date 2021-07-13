Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Financial Review

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Enerplus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries $18.35 million 1.16 -$4.76 million N/A N/A Enerplus $550.34 million 3.17 -$689.29 million $0.07 97.00

Barnwell Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enerplus.

Risk & Volatility

Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries -17.92% N/A -20.67% Enerplus -109.61% 8.41% 3.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Barnwell Industries and Enerplus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Enerplus 0 2 7 0 2.78

Enerplus has a consensus price target of $9.41, indicating a potential upside of 38.53%. Given Enerplus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Barnwell Industries.

Summary

Enerplus beats Barnwell Industries on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 9.0 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 22.3 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 170.1 MMbbls of tight oil; 23.5 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 23.2 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,173.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.