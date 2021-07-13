Enertopia Corp. (NYSE:ENRT) Director Acquires $20,000.00 in Stock

Enertopia Corp. (NYSE:ENRT) Director Robert Mcallister purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.05 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00.
Shares of Enertopia stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Enertopia Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.29.
About Enertopia
