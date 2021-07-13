Enertopia Corp. (NYSE:ENRT) Director Acquires $20,000.00 in Stock

Enertopia Corp. (NYSE:ENRT) Director Robert Mcallister purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.05 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00.

Shares of Enertopia stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Enertopia Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.29.

About Enertopia

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource sector in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

