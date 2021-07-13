Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Reaches $1.25 on Major Exchanges

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 13th. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $114.61 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00003825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.19 or 0.00878612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

