Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.18. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 464,321 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.16.

The firm has a market cap of C$341.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.70.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

