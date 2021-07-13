Enzyme Market Capitalization Tops $143.02 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for $79.78 or 0.00250760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded down 22% against the US dollar. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $143.02 million and $8.36 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

