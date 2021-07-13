EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Citigroup

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 833.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.