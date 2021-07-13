EOS (EOS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.25 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. EOS has a total market cap of $3.52 billion and $1.25 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00011533 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000525 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,031,245,706 coins and its circulating supply is 955,161,961 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

