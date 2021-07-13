EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Arkadiy Dobkin Sells 42,500 Shares

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.34, for a total value of $19,606,950.00.

Arkadiy Dobkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 40,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.88, for a total value of $19,035,200.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $534.59 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.01 and a fifty-two week high of $542.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 89.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $490.16.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

