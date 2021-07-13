Equal (EQL) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, Equal has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $451,665.16 and $24,985.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Equal alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00051237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.96 or 0.00821154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.