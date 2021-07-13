ESBC (ESBC) Price Tops $0.0136

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $390,685.62 and approximately $40,750.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 108.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,988,395 coins and its circulating supply is 28,709,061 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

