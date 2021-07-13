Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 257.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,992,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.82% of Essential Utilities worth $310,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 19.7% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,475,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after buying an additional 242,925 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WTRG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.14. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTRG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.