Ethereum Yield Trading 17.4% Lower This Week (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for approximately $2.96 or 0.00009104 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Yield has a total market capitalization of $295,760.79 and approximately $86.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00050915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.80 or 0.00818169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

