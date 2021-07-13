Ethverse Price Reaches $0.0171 on Top Exchanges (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Ethverse has a total market cap of $143,449.14 and $47,870.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethverse has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00222764 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001314 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.71 or 0.00802849 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ethverse is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,469,257 coins and its circulating supply is 8,379,083 coins. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

