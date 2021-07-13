Etrion (TSE:ETX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Etrion Co. (TSE:ETX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.42. Etrion shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 2,655 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$140.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40.

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Etrion Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etrion Corporation operates as an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns, and operates power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of net installed solar capacity and 45 megawatts of solar parks under construction in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities.

