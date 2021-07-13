Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6,197.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 160,691 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,216,000 after purchasing an additional 253,847 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.75. The stock had a trading volume of 137,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,095. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $62.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.31.

