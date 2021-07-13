Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 6,026 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,890,000 after buying an additional 56,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,946,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 454,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after purchasing an additional 110,165 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $141.91. 2,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,899. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $123.34 and a 52 week high of $148.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.50.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

