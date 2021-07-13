Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,944 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $702,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.6% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Target by 4.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 24,094 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 131.0% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Target by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 20,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.20. 85,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,599. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $117.42 and a 52 week high of $252.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.38. The stock has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

