Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.7% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.52. The company had a trading volume of 102,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,259. The company has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.80 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

