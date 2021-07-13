Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.1% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 46.4% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 50,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.17. 440,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,105,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $237.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.