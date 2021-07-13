Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686,987 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,637,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,599,000 after buying an additional 40,731 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,816,000 after buying an additional 90,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,393,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.10. The company had a trading volume of 400,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,879. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.78. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $259.94 and a 52 week high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

