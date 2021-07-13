Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,805 shares of company stock worth $14,116,914 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.62. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.85 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.