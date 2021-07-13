Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $317.94. 117,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,879. The stock has a market cap of $338.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.45.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

