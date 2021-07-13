Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.75. The stock had a trading volume of 292,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,631. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $286.63 and a 1-year high of $402.03.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

